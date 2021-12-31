$604.24 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will report sales of $604.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.53 million and the highest is $607.32 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $555.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.88.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $251.26 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $154.84 and a 12-month high of $253.45. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

