663 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Acquired by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $76.35 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.84 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

