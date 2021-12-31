$7.99 Million in Sales Expected for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) will announce sales of $7.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $10.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SQZ Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $22.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.25 million to $24.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $36.52 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $59.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SQZ Biotechnologies.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 million. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.05. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

In other SQZ Biotechnologies news, Director Amy W. Schulman purchased 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 2,807.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 423.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 983,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.