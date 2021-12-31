9,620 Shares in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Terminix Global by 47.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the third quarter worth about $19,235,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Terminix Global by 9.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275,280 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Terminix Global by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,520,000 after buying an additional 251,946 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMX. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of TMX opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.31. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

