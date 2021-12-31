AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,787.45

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,787.45 ($24.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,740 ($23.39). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,785 ($24.00), with a volume of 4,222 shares.

ABDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,786.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,901.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £398.15 million and a P/E ratio of 134.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 0.21%. AB Dynamics’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

