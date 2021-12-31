Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,005 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 2.9% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,185,128. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

ABT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.30. 11,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,583. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

