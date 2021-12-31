Abbrea Capital LLC Has $10.72 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

JNJ stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $453.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

