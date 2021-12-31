Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 31.2% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,687,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,058,000 after purchasing an additional 401,629 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,236,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 554,347 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 45.2% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. 101,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,354. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

