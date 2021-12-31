Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $895.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to post sales of $895.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $891.00 million to $900.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.27.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $211.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $114.54 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.63.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

