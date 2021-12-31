Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 126.38% and a negative net margin of 458.77%.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 31,036 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $92,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 33,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,345,667. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.34.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

