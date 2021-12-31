Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 3.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 17,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,178,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $587.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

