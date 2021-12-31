Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 3.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 17,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,178,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.
The company has a market capitalization of $587.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
