Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $14.40 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total transaction of $1,171,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock valued at $138,178,192 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $255.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $265.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

