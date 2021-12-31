Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $8.76 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 47,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.69 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.