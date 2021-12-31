Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 3,415 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,214 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM opened at $133.91 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

