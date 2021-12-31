Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.2% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $570.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $635.09 and its 200 day moving average is $622.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.