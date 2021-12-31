Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,989 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.16.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $570.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

