Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.32 billion. Advance Auto Parts reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $237.52 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $143.15 and a 1 year high of $243.05. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day moving average of $216.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

