Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAVVF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

