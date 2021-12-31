Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,930 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $111,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.76 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

