Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805,943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $129,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after buying an additional 346,403 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 453,098 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $52.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.