Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,318,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,182 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $172,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $80.71 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

