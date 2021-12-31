Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,710 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,290,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $478.18 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $366.16 and a one year high of $481.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $466.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.59.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

