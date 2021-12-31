Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $204.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,923 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $204,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB opened at $226.36 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day moving average of $224.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.