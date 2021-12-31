Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 648,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $153,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of VO opened at $254.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

