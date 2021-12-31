Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,567,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161,134 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.62.

