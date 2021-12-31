AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,108 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $32.17 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,211 shares of company stock worth $12,337,988. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

