AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,697 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBND. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 834,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,682,000.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

