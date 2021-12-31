AE Wealth Management LLC Has $836,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.01% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 57.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 484.8% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

