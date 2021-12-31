AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 17.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of RLI by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

