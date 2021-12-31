AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 262 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,867,151 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,701 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after buying an additional 642,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,560,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $116.09 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $38,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,305 shares of company stock worth $501,107 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

