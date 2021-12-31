AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,021,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,570 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $59,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,027,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 248,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,693,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.29.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

