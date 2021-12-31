AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Head-To-Head Analysis

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations for AFC Gamma and Alset EHome International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71 Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $26.62, suggesting a potential upside of 19.30%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Alset EHome International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million 69.87 $4.31 million N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.71 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alset EHome International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

