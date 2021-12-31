African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Trading Down 3.6%

African Gold Group, Inc. (CVE:AGG)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 272,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 238,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on African Gold Group from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

