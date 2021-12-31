Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Holdings Raised by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 411,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AEM. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.19.

NYSE:AEM opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.