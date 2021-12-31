Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 29,306 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,508,215 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $51.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 53.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,013,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $674,764,000 after purchasing an additional 431,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $736,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,523 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after acquiring an additional 411,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 105,636 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 720,497 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

