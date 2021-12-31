AirSwap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $937,724.00 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 11% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $38.53 million and $937,724.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00042310 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007067 BTC.

AirSwap is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

