Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Albemarle were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $234.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

