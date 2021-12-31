Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 32.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 312,624 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,012,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

