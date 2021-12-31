Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,935,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 83.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $286,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.11.

NYSE:BABA opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $333.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.