Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Down 2.5%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) was down 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $119.26 and last traded at $119.86. Approximately 235,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,737,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.99.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

The firm has a market cap of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.85.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

