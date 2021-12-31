Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.04

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and traded as high as $42.18. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 10,517 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

