Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,335 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $30,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 500,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth about $10,068,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 688,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,837,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,718,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,326 shares during the period. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average of $167.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $138.04 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The company had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

