Allen Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,927,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,697 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 4.5% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $331,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $46.29 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.