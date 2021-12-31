Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bandwidth as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after buying an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after purchasing an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 835,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 554.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after purchasing an additional 82,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12, a P/E/G ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 781 shares of company stock valued at $56,361 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

