Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $115,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.76.

