Allen Operations LLC Grows Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Allen Operations LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 180.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the quarter. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 4.9% of Allen Operations LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $31,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Parkside Investments LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $119.20 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.