Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 651.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.24.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

