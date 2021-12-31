Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.30. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 672,351 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 24.27, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

