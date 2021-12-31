Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,650 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $106.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21.

