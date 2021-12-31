Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,650 iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2021

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $106.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.50 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.