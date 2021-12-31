Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

NYSE JNJ opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The firm has a market cap of $453.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

